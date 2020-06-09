‘Last Chance for Change’ protest group learning from a legacy Syracuse advocate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the most vocal protest groups in Central New York has been Syracuse’s “Last Chance for Change,” a relatively new collective that has vowed to march for 40 days.

The group hit the 10-day threshold on Tuesday. Their message like most groups spurred on by the death of George Floyd: an end to racism and police brutality.

But unlike many newer groups, they’re organized in large part because of mentors like Pastor H. Bernard Alex.

“My involvement with this movement started years ago. Never thinking that it would still be going on and at this level.”

Pastor Alex has been an activist and faith partner in Syracuse for dozens of years and has offered his time and his church, Victory Temple Fellowship to groups like “Last Chance for Change” when looking for guidance.

“Like many faith leaders in Syracuse, there has always been a cry out from the black church that truth needs to march on. It was true during Dr. King’s time and even before that,” Alex said.

As one of the first members of Syracuse’s Citizens Review Board, which to this day continues to investigate police brutality and public complaints and a DeWitt Police Commissioner Alex has been molding young minds to work with law enforcement and not against.

“There are some men and women in blue that really want people to be protected and they do their job exceptionally well. It is sad that the brush has become so broad that we miss them. We need to give them a chance to speak up,” said Alex.

He believes one of the best ways to build up the bound between groups like “Last Chance for Change” and police are adding more department diversity in the city and the suburbs.

“Wherever it is, when we will start seeing community policing at its best is when the policing looks and represents the larger community.”

He added that several “Last Chance for Change” members are already taking that recommendation to heart and working with the DeWitt Police Department to explore the possibility of becoming future officers.

While Dramar Felton, a member of “Last Chance for Change” isn’t one of those seeking to become an officer, he said he’s grateful for Pastor Alex’s guidance.

“It’s actually not just inspired me its inspired you know this younger group that’s amongst us as leaders,” Felton said.