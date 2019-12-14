Last chance to see rare white deer at the former Seneca Army Depot

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WROC) — You have just over two weeks to take advantage of a clear weather day by visiting the rare white deer at the former Seneca Army Depot.
The board of directors of Seneca White Deer has voted to end the tours there at the end of this year.
The board says revenue and donations weren’t enough to cover the cost of operations.
More than 15,000 people have taken the tour since it started two years ago.
The final tours will run Sunday, December 29.
You can book your reservations online.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App