Last chance to view Lights on the Lake this season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you aren’t ready to put the holidays behind you, there’s one more night to get into the spirit at Onondaga Lake Park. Lights on the Lake ends Friday night after extending the season for a week.

This week, each night supported a local charity. Proceeds from Friday night will benefit Griffin’s Guardians, an organization that raises awareness for pediatric cancer.

The show runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at a discounted rate of $5 per vehicle. All tickets must be purchased online at LightsOnTheLake.com.