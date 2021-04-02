Last chance to vote for your favorite name for Syracuse Zoo’s baby penguin

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday is the last day to cast your ballot to name the Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s newest member, a baby Humboldt penguin.

Five name candidates have been selected by the bird’s caretakers inspired by Humboldt penguins’ native habitat, the Pacific coast of Chile and Peru.

The candidates and their meanings are:

Opal (precious stone)

Apichu (sweet potato)

Inti (sunshine)

Enelda (dill)

Pepita (pumpkinseed)

VOTE HERE for your favorite name. Votes will be accepted until noon Friday.