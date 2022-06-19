SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR–TV) The last day of Syracuse’s Polish Festival kicks off today at noon!

Wrapping up the three day event is the pierogi eating contest, along with the crowning of Miss Polonia. There will also be music, polish cuisines, games, and arts and crafts.

The festival is set to end at 5 p.m. with a festival closing ceremony.

The festival is free to attend, however, if you wish to participate in the pierogi eating contest, a twenty dollar entry fee does apply. The take home prize for the woman and man who eat the most pierogi’s will each receive $125.

For further information on the event and to view the activities line up, click here.