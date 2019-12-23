Last minute shoppers take advantage of the final weekend before the holidays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Making a list and checking it twice! It was the weekend to finish your list and grab those last-minute gifts.

Shoppers were rushing to cross the last items off their Christmas lists on Sunday. Many of them made their way to Destiny USA to find the perfect gift to put under the tree before it’s too late.

“We have the holiday rush with people, last-minute shoppers trying to get in and get their gifts, I’m one of them! But people are in here trying to get their last-minute items for their loved ones, their friends, their family and it’s just a madhouse over here right now,” said Nikita Jankowski, Director of Marketing for Destiny USA.

“It’s always, of course, the last minute. But you know, if I get the right gift, then it doesn’t matter if I got them early or I got them late. As long as I got them on time,” said Michael Younis, a shopper.

A lot of people felt the same. Some shoppers enjoyed the rush of the hustle and bustle, remaining calm, cool and collected. Others, in a bit more of a panic mode.

“I asked my mom what she wanted and she told me she didn’t want anything so I’m kind of struggling, figuring out what to get her,” said Nautica Harp.

“It’s very taxing, it’s a lot of pressure,” said shopper, Stephen Keleman.

A result of last-minute shopping can sometimes mean last-minute decision making, and it doesn’t always go as planned.

“Sometimes I just don’t get the right sizes for my wife and stuff and yeah, it just doesn’t end good,” said Bill Benson, a shopper.

“I think we’ve all been there, and maybe that’s part of the reason why this year I tried not to leave it until the last minute,” said Keleman.

Destiny USA extended its hours to accommodate those last-minute shoppers.

Below is a listing of mall hours leading up to Christmas and the remainder of December:

Sunday, Dec. 22 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23 10:00 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Closing early Christmas Eve

Wednesday, Dec. 25 CLOSED

Thursday, Dec. 26 8:00 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Destiny USA Holiday Hours for December

