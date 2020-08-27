Last Minute Summer Kid Fun From Play2Learn

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

With so many students set to start another school season, Play2Learn Tot Founder Kelly Owens Vincentini says there are great ways for kids to get in some last minute summer fun.

Kelly adds that getting kids outside and helping them to uncover the process behind their creativity can be key to problem solving, confidence, critical thinking, imaginative play and fine motor skills too.

Some of Kelly’s favorite ideas right now include, drip and nature painting which help children hone in on their finger muscles, grasping and squeezing and help them to think creatively too.

These are just a few ideas that Kelly provides to families of young children. To learn more about some of her ideas visit Play2LearnTot.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected