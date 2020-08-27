Last Minute Summer Kid Fun From Play2Learn

With so many students set to start another school season, Play2Learn Tot Founder Kelly Owens Vincentini says there are great ways for kids to get in some last minute summer fun.

Kelly adds that getting kids outside and helping them to uncover the process behind their creativity can be key to problem solving, confidence, critical thinking, imaginative play and fine motor skills too.

Some of Kelly’s favorite ideas right now include, drip and nature painting which help children hone in on their finger muscles, grasping and squeezing and help them to think creatively too.

These are just a few ideas that Kelly provides to families of young children. To learn more about some of her ideas visit Play2LearnTot.com.