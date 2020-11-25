Last-minute Thanksgiving shopping rush at local grocery stores

(WSYR-TV) — People are out shopping on Wednesday getting their turkeys and trimmings before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tops stores are capped at 50% capacity. They are also limiting sales of things like paper towels, cleaning items, and garbage and freezer bags.

When it comes to keeping everyone safe, they have hand sanitizer around the store, markers on the ground and they are asking customers to wait until the person in front of you is finished checking out before loading up the belt.