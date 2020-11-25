Last-minute Thanksgiving shopping rush at local grocery stores

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — People are out shopping on Wednesday getting their turkeys and trimmings before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tops stores are capped at 50% capacity. They are also limiting sales of things like paper towels, cleaning items, and garbage and freezer bags.

When it comes to keeping everyone safe, they have hand sanitizer around the store, markers on the ground and they are asking customers to wait until the person in front of you is finished checking out before loading up the belt.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected