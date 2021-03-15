Last week for Girl Scout cookie drive-thru at the fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t gotten a box of Girl Scout cookies yet, you still have one week to do so.

The last chance for the drive-thru at the NYS fairgrounds is this weekend, March 20 and 21. That booth is right outside the Tractor Supply exhibit center and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boxes are $5 each. You can also donate boxes while you’re there.

If you can’t make it to the fairgrounds, the last day for contactless cookie delivery with GrubHub is also on Sunday.

You can use the Girl Scout cookie finder by clicking here to find a sale near you.