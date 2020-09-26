Last weekend for extended outdoor dining in downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This is the last scheduled weekend that downtown Syracuse is hosting Walton Street dining.

Walton Street in Armory Square has been closed on recent weekends to allow for on-street dining.

The idea started to help local restaurants serve more customers, after being hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic for months, and it has since stuck around to boost traffic for restaurants and bars by giving them more outdoor space.

To take part in Weekends on Walton, head over to the 100 and 200 blocks of Walton Street.

The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team says the weather will be perfect for some outdoor dining this weekend, so take advantage.