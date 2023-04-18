OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire in the basement of 160 West Bridge Street broke out around 3:07 a.m., on April 18.

Oswego Fire Department and Oswego Police officers arrived at the home after being alerted by 911.

Courtesy of Oswego Fire Department.

According to Oswego Fire Department’s Chief, Paul Conzone, it took them about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries.

OFD kept the fire to the basement and first floor.

“Due to the tremendous work of those on the scene in controlling fire spread, the residents were able to return to the home and are not displaced,” said Chief Conzone.

Oswego Firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Oswego Police Department, the City of Oswego Codes Department, National Grid, the Fulton Fire Department, Menter Ambulance, and the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office. Crews from Novelis were staged at the Oswego Fire Department to help cover the City of Oswego for any additional calls.

The OFD reminds residents to keep smoke alarms in their home.