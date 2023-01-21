SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries.

Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.

The victim was a 38-year-old male.

He was seen to have been hit one time in the leg by gunfire. He is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

Anonymous reporting can be rendered through the Syracuse Police Department website by utilizing the tip411 service. To submit a tip, click the “Public Information” tab then select the “Anonymous Tips” tab.