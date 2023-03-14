SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –It is less than one week until Spring, but Mother Nature decided to dump a late season snowstorm on Central New York Tuesday. Our weather, though, is improving for Wednesday.

OK, enough already! When does the snow end?

Low pressure is spinning off the New England coast Tuesday evening, but it is weakening. However, before it heads out to sea it continues to wrap moisture into Central New York, so snow continues.

The good news is the widespread snow is breaking up. For most of Central New York an additional trace to 2 inches can be expected through the overnight.

However, just south and west of Syracuse, especially up in elevations the snow will remain steady with 2 to 4 new inches overnight. Think places like Cazenovia, Tully, Camillus and Auburn. That puts some spots in Southern Madison County close to two feet for the storm.

Snow showers in these areas overnight would likely continues through just past sunrise Wednesday.

What are the travel impacts??

As the intensity of the snow comes down tonight, that makes it easier for road crews to keep roads clear. We expect a more manageable commute Wednesday morning.

Gusty winds to deal with, too

Northwesterly winds continue in the 20 to 30 mph range Tuesday night and could gust past 30 mph at times.

This will cause not only blowing and at least some drifting snow and for areas south and east of Syracuse with the heaviest snowfall, some downed tree limbs could cause scattered power outages.

Things are still better Wednesday, right

Some lingering snow showers continue into Wednesday morning but with little if any additional accumulation. The best news of the day is that even though we have a cloudy start, sunshine will increase from west to east across the region in the afternoon. Definitely a brighter end to the day.

It is still a blustery Wednesday before the wind dies down late in the day into the night.

Highs are in the mid-30s and with the sun developing in the afternoon that helps the road crews with their clean up.

While we can’t promise this will be the last of the significant snow for the season, we can say a thaw is coming for the end of the week with 40s both Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned for updates!