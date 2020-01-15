Latest Alerts: Snow and wind on the way to CNY for Thursday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of CNY, including the Syracuse area from late tonight through Thursday night. Several inches of accumulating snow is expected during this time frame with some limited blowing and drifting snow too due to gusty winds.

Snowfall totals will range from 2 to 6” with locally higher amounts in the hills south of Syracuse and over the Tug Hill. Winds will be gusting up to 30 to 40 mph for many in CNY which will also cause a bit of blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times..

Winds will likely be a bit stronger south and east of Syracuse and for that reason there has been a Wind Advisory issued for Southern Oneida, Chenango and Tompkins counties from 9 a.m. Thursday till 7 p.m. Thursday. Winds could gusts to 45 mph during this time frame which could cause minor property damage and a few power outages.