SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature is causing an active end of the week for Central New York. Here are the latest details.

Some see rain Thursday and for others wet snow

Moisture sneaking up the East Coast Thursday leads to precipitation in Central new York Thursday afternoon.

While it is in the Syracuse area, higher elevations see several hours of wet snow with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches by Thursday evening.

As temperatures warm overnight into the 40s, snow over higher elevations changes to rain.

Bitter cold air arrives midday Friday

An arctic cold front is forecast to charge east through Central New York between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday. What do we mean by an arctic cold front? How about this.

Temperatures are in the 40s as late as 10 a.m. but could be in the teens by 4 p.m. That is a flash freeze. Anything wet will ice up. The rain preceding this front washes away any road salt so roads are essentially untreated.

Any falling snow (generally 4” or less) coupled with the rapid temperature drop only make things even more slippery.

Roads become very icy by midday Friday.

It is advised to stay off of the roads midday Friday or at least give yourself extra time. Road conditions should improve late Friday afternoon into the night (outside any blowing snow) as road crews have a to work on salting and plowing roads.

The cold comes with potentially damaging wind

Then the wind…that’s going to be a big problem.

Behind the arctic front, Friday afternoon into Friday night winds for everyone will be west-southwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Those high gusts will be felt the most over higher elevations, and near the Lake Ontario shoreline.

While there could be scattered power outages in much of Central New York, the outages could be more widespread across Northern and Western New York where wind gusts past 60 mph are possible.

Isn’t this supposed to be the biggest storm in years?

For Syracuse and Central New York? No.

The snowfall we are projecting for Friday is only 1 to 4 inches for most of Central New York, less than what fell for most of us last Thursday night and Friday.

Any heavy lake effect snow that falls Friday night into the Christmas weekend is well north of Syracuse, closer to Watertown or farther north. Blizzard conditions could occur which would disrupt travel plans. Similar conditions are expected around Buffalo.

As we mentioned before, the winds Friday into Friday night are strong across Central New York and could cause power outages but winds of this strengthen occur in Central New York several times every winter.

Yes, the storm causing our change in temperatures and strong winds may be one of the strongest on record as it tracks from the Great Lakes into Canada but the most extreme impacts are outside of Central New York.

Stay tuned for more details.