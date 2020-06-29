Latest sales tax figures are up, but Onondaga County is still short

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County says its most recent sales tax payment it received from the state totaled $17,284,406.

The good news is that is $6.9 million more in revenue than the same period last year.

The bad news, the county is still down almost $12 million short in its budget.

County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “While this recent sales tax payment is encouraging, we are far from realizing the total fiscal impact this virus will have on our economy and budget. Onondaga County is still facing a multi-million dollar deficit and we need help from our partners in the federal government if we are going to avoid any further cuts – cuts that will undoubtedly be difficult and devastating.” McMahon continued, “This also emphasizes the importance of reopening industries that generate large amounts of sales tax for our region and getting folks back to work in a safe and responsible way.”

The closing of businesses for the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a drop off in sales tax collections as well as taxes imposed on hotel room occupancy.

