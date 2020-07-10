Latest sales tax payment leaves Onondaga County down $23 million on the year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County received its latest sales tax payment on Thursday.

The payment is a cleanup payment for the second quarter.

The County estimates its sales tax payments and a cleanup payment reflects the actual payments from March to May.

Payments totaled $4,088,927. That’s a $4.6 million decrease year over year. Onondaga County is now facing a $23 million hole for the 2020 budget.

Estimated payments show sales tax down about 20% during Phase Three of the economy’s reopening in June.

The next sales tax payment is expected the first week of August but may be delayed. That payment will reflect the month of June.

“As our economy continues to reopen in a safe and responsible way, we must not forget that for at least three months our economy was effectively shut down while we took on the additional costs of fighting the pandemic,” County Executive Ryan McMahon said. “The opportunity for realistic economic growth to take place by year’s end to cover our multi-million dollar deficit is simply not practicable. We need action from our federal partners, and we need it quickly if we are going to avoid draconian cuts to the very services our community needs now more than ever.”

Economic drivers for Onondaga County, like the New York State Fair, being cancelled will increase the budget deficit.

At the end of June, the Onondaga County Legislature passed an extra energy tax that is expected to generate roughly $12 million but without Federal Aid, as McMahon said, Onondaga County faces severe cuts.

