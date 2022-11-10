SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – An Upstate New York nonprofit, Launch NY, announced their new Resource Navigator on Thursday, November 10.

The Resource Navigator will assist startup companies with identification and pursuit of funding opportunities. On top of that, there are other sources of support including technical assistance, programs, events and more.

The Resource Navigator was funded by $150,000 in grants from New York State Electric & Gas (NYSED) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E.)

Launch New York is the first and only nonprofit venture development organization in New York State that provides, “pro bono mentoring and seed capital access to early-stage startups in the 27 westernmost counties of New York State,” said Launch NY.

Entrepreneurs will be able to use the navigator to find new and updated time-sensitive information about funding sources from investors, lending institutions and others who are offering direct investments, loans and grants.

They will also be able to get their hands on information about other entrepreneurships education, mentorship, technical assistance and facility resources available from economic development organizations, higher education institutions, incubators, accelerators and others.

“Thanks to the support we received from NYSEG and RG&E, our team has been able to build this new webbased Resource Navigator that provides the most comprehensive directory of resources—most of them available at no- or low-cost—for startup founders and entrepreneurs in our ecosystem,” said Marnie LaVigne, PhD, President and CEO of Launch NY. “Entrepreneurs are incredibly busy trying to juggle multiple priorities in building their business, so now they can come to a single source to find what they need, including those all-important funding opportunities that often can only be accessed in a narrow time window. Our Resource Navigator is truly unique in featuring time-sensitive opportunities on the landing page, so we encourage founders to visit the Resource Navigator regularly.”

According to Launch NY, this is an all-inclusive directory that will be regularly updated with the newest information. It’s searchable by type of resource with special sections for inclusive and industry-specific programs, as well as by region within Launch NY’s 27-county service area.

They are headquartered in Buffalo and have other locations with partner organizations in Binghamton, Ithaca, Rochester and Syracuse.

Since 2012, they have:

Served 1,406 companies

Have more than 30 experienced local entrepreneurs-in-residence

As well as National Mentor Network of 2,000 industry, business and investment experts

Mentored companies, including 28% women-led and 28% minority-led startups

Created 4,886 jobs

Attracted $1.3 billion in co-investment and follow-on capital after joining

Generated $218 million in annual revenues.

For more information about Launch NY, its programs, and other entrepreneurial opportunities,

For more information about Launch NY, its programs, and other entrepreneurial opportunities,