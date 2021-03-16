Laundry giveaway! Here’s how you can get help or give help

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic has changed all of our lives, but some people are pinching pennies for household things many may take for granted: Laundry supplies.

With that in mind, a giveaway in Syracuse on Saturday is designed to help our neighbors, but organizers need a little help of their own to make it happen.

“Poverty was a need in this community before and then COVID hit. It’s gonna take a minute for people to bounce back,” said Bishop H. Bernard Alex of Victory Temple Fellowship Church.

Months ago, he learned something as simple as doing laundry is actually a big obstacle for some Syracuse families and he wanted to help.

So, the Victory Temple Fellowship Church is hosting its third laundry giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20. Bishop Alex got the idea after a mother asked him for detergent.

“She said, ’cause I’ve been washing my children’s clothes out with dish detergent in the bathtub and hanging them out the window.'” bishop bernard alex

Turns out, that mother was one of hundreds of people with the same struggle. 700 families came to the last drive in November.





November Laundry Giveaway

“Most of us who are fortunate enough to not have that be our station in life, we sometimes forget that you know, going to the laundromat is expensive. The supplies to wash, it’s expensive,” said Bishop Alex.

For some, doing laundry means finding child care or transportation — or both. And SNAP benefits don’t help with detergent or bleach.

It lifts you know, your self-worth and value to know that your clothes are clean and that your home is clean. Bishop Bernard Alex

His hope is that the giveaway will do just that for Syracuse neighbors by meeting people exactly where they are.

“Helping in this capacity is a way for people to continue to show that yes, Syracuse, Central New York, we care about our people,” he said.

The giveaway is being hosted by the Victory Temple Fellowship Church in conjunction with Crouse Health and the Key Bank Foundation and they need all the help they can get!

If you’d like to help, you can drop off detergent, bleach, and/or fabric softener from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the rear entrance of the church:

817 East Willow Street

Syracuse, NY 13203

If you’re in need of these supplies, the drive is being held this Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies run out at the church on East Willow Street. You do not need to register.