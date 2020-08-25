Laura lashes parts of Gulf Coast but any impacts on CNY?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Areas of far East Texas, east of Houston, and Western Louisiana are expected to get hammered by Laura, a major hurricane by the time the storm makes landfall late Wednesday night into Thursday.

A deadly storm surge, rise in the sea on the east side of storm, could very well be upwards of 10+ feet, several inches of rain possibly upwards of a foot in spots and max sustained winds in excess of 110 mph is looking more and more likely as Laura approaches the northwest Gulf Coast.

Laura is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday as the season’s first major hurricane and the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Michael back in October of 2018.

Laura will move inland up the Mississippi River Valley and then turn east and head towards the Mid-Atlantic for Friday into the start of the weekend. What does this mean for CNY? So the center of Laura will likely be several hundred miles to the south but some of its moisture will likely be drawn north ahead of an approaching area of low pressure and cold front.

The latest guidance is suggesting that some rain and a few storms will get enhanced with the tropical moisture later Friday night into Saturday across the Central New York. This could yield some tropical downpours and a few gusty storms and quite a bit of humidity too. If enough rain falls in a short period of time which is possible there could be localized flooding, but due to the dry conditions in the region we are not expecting any widespread flooding issues. Stay tuned for updates on the extent the impact Laura will have on CNY.