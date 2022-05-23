FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The community will once again be invited to Division Hill on the Fort Drum military base this summer.

According to Fort Drum, American singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina and Country Music Star Justin Moore will perform at the 10th Annual Salute to the Troops Mountainfest.

This was announced on Facebook by Fort Drum leadership and AmeriCU Credit Union on Monday, May 23.

Alaina is well-known following her run in the tenth season of American Idol. Her top songs include “Sitting Pretty on Top of the World,” “It Was Me” and “If the World was a Small Town.” Moore has a similar style of country music, and is known for his songs “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Small Town USA” and “Bait a Hook.”

Both will perform at the annual Mountainfest concert on Wednesday, August 31. A time will be announced in the coming months.

This concert is free and open to the public.