Laurie Berkner To Perform Virtual Concert To Support CNY Diaper Bank

The CNY Diaper Bank is helping families in need amid COVID-19 but in order to do so, they still need your help.

The CNY Diaper Bank works with 34 partner agencies in the area to distribute more than 185,000 diapers to over 3,500 local babies and toddlers each month. The organization has distributed more than 3 million diapers since its inception, and nearly 2 million diapers have been distributed in 2020 alone.

Families are invited to join the organization for a live solo performance from Laurie Berkner. The musician is known as the ‘queen of kids music” and her virtual concert is a way for families to have something fun to do and contribute to a worthy cause, Founder Michela Hugo says. The concert is happening from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 29th. It’s free but a $35 donation per family is suggested. All proceeds will go toward the CNY Diaper Bank’s distribution program.

To learn more and to register visit, CNYDiaperBank.org to receive a Zoom link and register for the show.

