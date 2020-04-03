1  of  2
Live Now
Oswego County COVID-19 update COVID-19 update from Onondaga County
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Lawmakers approved necessary money for 18-day New York State Fair

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is a little more than four months away and its director is optimistic about the fair not being canceled.

This optimism is based on the models from the state, according to the director. And now, if the fair does happen, it will officially be 18 days long.

State lawmakers approved the necessary money in this year’s budget to extend the fair.

Right now, almost all fair employees are working from home to get ready for what will be the longest state fair New York has ever seen.

2020 has been a tough year. At the end of this, you march through the darkness to get to the light. I am optimistic there is going to be a fair because there is going to be some light at the end of the tunnel. We are going to need a celebration of life at the end of this and the fair can act as that.

Troy Waffner – Fair Director

Waffner told NewsChannel 9 that, at the moment, there are no plans to use the Fairgrounds for help with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The American Red Cross is holding blood drives at the Expo Center on Thursdays and Fridays.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected