Lawmakers approved necessary money for 18-day New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is a little more than four months away and its director is optimistic about the fair not being canceled.

This optimism is based on the models from the state, according to the director. And now, if the fair does happen, it will officially be 18 days long.

State lawmakers approved the necessary money in this year’s budget to extend the fair.

Right now, almost all fair employees are working from home to get ready for what will be the longest state fair New York has ever seen.

2020 has been a tough year. At the end of this, you march through the darkness to get to the light. I am optimistic there is going to be a fair because there is going to be some light at the end of the tunnel. We are going to need a celebration of life at the end of this and the fair can act as that. Troy Waffner – Fair Director

Waffner told NewsChannel 9 that, at the moment, there are no plans to use the Fairgrounds for help with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The American Red Cross is holding blood drives at the Expo Center on Thursdays and Fridays.