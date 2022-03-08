SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor Pat Hogan represents District Two, which includes Destiny USA.

“I’m very concerned about it,” Hogan said. Crime at a place like that, especially with shootings involved, is something very concerning to many, not only the community at large, but many of us elected officials.”

Hogan would like to see even more Syracuse Police at the mall.

“I think they should have a more visible presence, obviously adding more police officers,” Hogan added.

Right now, on Fridays and Saturdays, County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county has a partnership with Destiny USA, where probation officers have a presence.

“They are going through the mall, our warrants team, making sure individuals who are on probation that are not supposed to be there are not there,” McMahon explained.

Both Hogan and McMahon said what’s happening at destiny reflects what’s going on elsewhere. McMahon said the mall reimburses the county for this. McMahon said he would support more probation officers there if it’s determined there’s a need.

“We have seen different aspects of crime rates rise. And so we can’t think that that is, that one neighborhood in the community is immune to that,” McMahon said. “So we need to deal with these partners from a systemic standpoint.”

NewsChannel 9 has asked for an interview with the mall’s owner. Hogan said in his experience, they’ve been responsive and a good community partner.

“Not only are they concerned about the development of the Inner Harbor,” Hogan said.

He said meetings are happening to address concerns and develop solutions.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out again to Pyramid Management Group, the mall’s owner, for a statement and an interview. A spokesperson said additional details would be provided at an appropriate time.