Lawmakers push to require seat belts in back seat

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two downstate lawmakers are teaming up with two major organizations Monday, pushing for a new state law that would require people to buckle up when sitting in the back seat of a car.

AAA and Albany Med are two of the groups planning to hold a press conference at the Capitol to push for the legislation.

A woman who survived being in the back seat of a crash will also be at Monday’s event, which is set for 11:30 a.m.

Bills in the Senate and Assembly have both passed through the committee process.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9