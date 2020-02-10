Lawmakers push to require seat belts in back seat

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two downstate lawmakers are teaming up with two major organizations Monday, pushing for a new state law that would require people to buckle up when sitting in the back seat of a car.
AAA and Albany Med are two of the groups planning to hold a press conference at the Capitol to push for the legislation.
A woman who survived being in the back seat of a crash will also be at Monday’s event, which is set for 11:30 a.m.
Bills in the Senate and Assembly have both passed through the committee process.
