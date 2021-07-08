Lawyer of 18-year-old accused of murdering teen at Onondaga Creekwalk served with grand jury notice

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The 18 year-old accused of shooting and killing another teen near the Onondaga Creekwalk wasn’t in court this afternoon. 

However, Demetry Spears’ lawyer was served with a grand jury notice. Spears was recently arrested for second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.  Syracuse police say he shot and killed 15-year-old Nykim Young two weeks ago.  

According to court papers, police say the crime was caught on video and involved another person with Spears when the murder happened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area