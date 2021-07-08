Lawyer of 18-year-old accused of murdering teen at Onondaga Creekwalk served with grand jury notice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The 18 year-old accused of shooting and killing another teen near the Onondaga Creekwalk wasn’t in court this afternoon.

However, Demetry Spears’ lawyer was served with a grand jury notice. Spears was recently arrested for second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Syracuse police say he shot and killed 15-year-old Nykim Young two weeks ago.

According to court papers, police say the crime was caught on video and involved another person with Spears when the murder happened.