Lawyer of Syracuse man arrested for Capitol riots: Greene had ‘limited involvement’ in Proud Boys

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse resident Matthew Greene, who was arrested after the FBI found evidence of his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, isn’t denying he was there on January 6, but his lawyer says he’s never been accused of going inside, hurting anyone, or destroying property.

However, prosecutors say Greene was part of the violent crowd trying to stop congress from certifying the presidential election.

FBI agents raided Greene’s Eastwood home a few weeks later, and found weapons and ammunition. Fearing he’d destroy evidence, his case was sealed until his arrest and federal court hearing in late April.

U.S. attorneys pointed out to the judge Greene’s description of himself as a first degree Proud Boy. A judge ordered him held in jail, where he remains, because of his “dangerousness to the community”.

Now, Greene’s lawyer is disputing this, saying in court papers Greene is “anxious to disavow his brief membership in the Proud Boys” because his “personal beliefs and ethics do not align with those of the Proud Boys”.

According to court documents, Greene’s lawyer pointed out that Greene had “limited involvement” in the Proud Boys organization, and only attended three meetings. He says Greene also did not hold a leadership role within the organization.

As for the confiscated guns, which include a 45 and 9 mm pistol and AR-15, Greene’s lawyer says he bought them legally in other states. However, he acknowledged that it’s still a felony to own them in New York.

The AK-47 ammunition was bought after January 6, and his lawyer calls this “simply a mistake by Mr. Greene”. He says Greene meant to buy ammo for the AR-15 to be used at the rifle range, adding that the government never proved any of this was related to the January 6 riots.

They tell the judge there was “no specific threat” to anyone in his social media posts about being ready to use tactics employed by the Taliban.