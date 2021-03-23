Lawyers for Oswego nursing home send Mayor Barlow cease and desist order

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow is being told to stop talking about major problems he says exist at the Pontiac Nursing Home. Lawyers for the facility have sent Barlow a cease and desist order.

“If they’re concerned and want me to stop bringing negative publicity to their facility, it’s very easy fix. They can go over and invest in the facility and improve the conditions and they can treat their residents with respect and give them the care quality care that every senior citizen should be entitled to,” Barlow said.

In the letter to Barlow, lawyers for the facility say, among other things, that Pontiac is committed to providing quality care to its residents and has implemented appropriate measures to ensure the protection and well being of all of its residents.

“There is a documented proven record that certainly supplies enough evidence and justification for shutting this place down. And you know, I, I feel sorry for folks who have had to live and work there,” Barlow said.

Barlow cites city codes inspections and other investigations by state agencies the past few years. He says it’s time for the state department of health to step in and close the facility and work with the city to find other places for the residents to live.

You can read the letter sent to Barlow below: