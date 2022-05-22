(WSYR-TV) — This weekend many from Central New York graduated college. That included those who attended Le Moyne College and Ithaca College.

NewsChannel 9’s Casey Honigbaum received his undergraduate degree from Ithaca today. Meanwhile, on Saturday, former Morning News Anchor Dan Cummings received an honorary doctorate from Le Moyne.

Cummings was joined in receiving an honorary doctorate by:

Dr. Indu Gupta, the Onondaga County Commissioner of Health (doctor of humane letters)

William Whitaker, founding president of the Washington Jesuit Academy in Washington, D.C. (doctor of humane letters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (doctor of laws)

Jonathan Capehart, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Washington Post columnist

Representative John Katko (NY-24), who will retire this year after serving four terms in Congress

Katko and Capehart will also served as co-commencement speakers during the undergraduate ceremony Sunday.

“I’ve endured threats and nastiness in congress that I never thought possible, but that is the necessary price you pay to do the right thing the moral thing and it’s recites with your parent’s and your supporters and your teachers here at Le Moyne want you to do,” Katko told those in attendance Sunday.