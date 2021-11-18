Le Moyne College addressing mental health concerns from the pandemic, during the pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Staff at the Wellness Center for health and counseling at Le Moyne College said they’re seeing more students this semester.

Maria Randazzo, the director for the center, says many students missed out on socializing so they’re trying to accommodate that.

“The isolation that they were in, whether they came from high school or whether they were here and then had to come back, or their first experience was here last year, there was this isolation where students didn’t get to have the same social interactions developmentally that they normally would have had.”

Randazzo says they’re trying to address these concerns that stemmed from the pandemic, while also being in a pandemic.

“The eco-pandemic is a sociological term and it’s referring to the fact that we may see a mental health pandemic that is comparable to the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She says they set up tents on campus so students who weren’t comfortable being inside socializing, had a place outside.

“Any time that we can make it safer, by doing it outdoors, we’re using more non-traditional spaces like our chapel historically is place where you go to worship, but it’s a big space and it’s a space where we’ve been using regularly for student to gather for clubs, plays.”