Le Moyne College announces dates for commencement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Le Moyne College will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021.

The dates and times for the commencement ceremonies are:

2020 Undergraduate – Saturday, May 22: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

2020 and 2021 Graduate – Thursday, May 27: 7 p.m.

2021 Undergraduate – Friday, May 28: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In addition, the following events have been scheduled:

Honors Convocation – Sunday, May 23: 10 a.m.

Baccalaureate Mass – Sunday, May 23: 6:30 p.m.

The ceremonies will be held outside of the Thomas J. Niland Jr. Athletic Complex and each graduate can have two guests. However, if there is inclement weather, the ceremonies will be moved indoors and no guests will be allowed. Details regarding testing and health screenings will be forthcoming.