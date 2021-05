ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The “Vax and Scratch” program, which provides free New York State lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18-and-older with a grand prize of $5 million, will extend into next week.

Governor Cuomo announced Friday that ten new mass vaccination sites will pop up. The sites will remain open Monday, May 31 through Friday, June 4. All sites will open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.