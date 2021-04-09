Le Moyne College hosts first pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of Le Moyne Dolphins are rolling up their sleeves to receive the Johnson and Johnson shots at the college’s first pop-up vaccination clinic.

In partnership with the Onondaga County Health Department, Le Moyne extended the offer to students, faculty and even families of students.

President Linda LeMura says this is something she has been waiting to see for a long time. “This is just an enormous opportunity to give our students this sense of agency, that they have control over the pandemic and that they can begin to interact normally on our campus.”

LeMura stopped short of saying vaccines will be mandated for students or staff to return to campus but the school is leaning in that direction.

