SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of July 1, Le Moyne College is now a Division 1 athletic program.

The most visible change so far is the Northeast Conference logo being added to the basketball court.

The college announced in May it would be upgrading from Division 2.

Starting this fall, the Dolphins will begin competition under the new classification.

Le Moyne will be competing against eight other members of the NEC, including Merrimack College and Farleigh Dickinson University.

Le Moyne will have to wait until the 2025-26 season to begin competing in NEC postseason competitions. They will then have to wait until the 2027-28 season to compete in any NCAA postseason competitions.

This is due to the NCAA’s four-year reclassification process which is in place to give new Division I programs a chance to strengthen its teams.

Le Moyne Athletic Director Bob Beretta said he is excited so see the student-athletes compete at the highest level, adding to the legacy of Le Moyne College.

“We are thrilled that our student-athletes will receive the opportunity to compete at the highest level of collegiate athletics and have a chance to showcase their talents on the greatest stage,” Beretta said. “Our student-athletes have authored a rich history on ‘the Heights’ filled with academic and athletic excellence. We are looking forward to building on that incredible legacy as we enter an exciting and bold new chapter in our athletics history.”