Le Moyne College opposes ICE proposal that could force international students out of the US

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Le Moyne College President Linda LeMura issued a statement on Friday opposing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) proposal, that would force international students to leave the country, if their school is only offering online instruction.

The statement from Le Moyne in part reads, “With more than 180 other Jesuit institutions, Le Moyne and its sister colleges and universities are part of a global network that together boasts a vibrant tapestry of individual and cultural diversity on our campuses. This proposal would impact that diversity by denying students the ability to continue studies at their institution of choice.”

The statement also says ICE’s proposal is discriminatory and opposes the values of Le Moyne College’s educators.

In a news release Monday, ICE said that students who fall under certain visas “may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States,” adding, “The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States.”

Harvard, MIT and many other colleges and universities have also shown opposition toward ICE’s proposal regarding international students.