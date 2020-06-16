Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Le Moyne College outlines plans to return to on-campus classes in the fall

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
LeMoyne College logo_-3748663098505150081

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Le Moyne College says students will be able to return to campus for the fall semester.

Like schools across the country, Le Moyne was forced to a distance learning model of education in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the campus community, Le Moyne President Linda LeMura provided information about the school’s reopening plan called “Back Home to the Heights”.

Among the provisions of the plan are staggered move-in dates for student housing, no holidays during the fall semester until Thanksgiving, which is when in-person classes will end.

Classroom safety measures will include physical distancing, assigned seating, and attendance tracking to facilitate contact tracing, and the mandatory use of face coverings for all students and faculty, according to LeMura’s message.

LeMura pointed out the school’s plans are subject to change and need approval from state health officials.

You can see LeMura’s full message here. There is also a FAQ page provided.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected