Le Moyne College outlines plans to return to on-campus classes in the fall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Le Moyne College says students will be able to return to campus for the fall semester.

Like schools across the country, Le Moyne was forced to a distance learning model of education in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the campus community, Le Moyne President Linda LeMura provided information about the school’s reopening plan called “Back Home to the Heights”.

Among the provisions of the plan are staggered move-in dates for student housing, no holidays during the fall semester until Thanksgiving, which is when in-person classes will end.

Classroom safety measures will include physical distancing, assigned seating, and attendance tracking to facilitate contact tracing, and the mandatory use of face coverings for all students and faculty, according to LeMura’s message.

LeMura pointed out the school’s plans are subject to change and need approval from state health officials.

You can see LeMura’s full message here. There is also a FAQ page provided.

