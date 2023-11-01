SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Le Moyne College has announced a partnership with Meier’s Creek Brewing Company as they are planning on developing a Le Moyne-themed beer.

The beer will be available for sale in the first quarter of 2024, and 20% of all sales will go to the Le Moyne College Fund which specifically targets the College’s wellness initiatives and student scholarships to help offset the cost of attendance.

Over the next several months, Le Moyne student members of Heights Global Marketing — the in-house student marketing firm for the Madden College of Business and Economics at the College — will lead several focus groups to explore options for the type and name of the beer, as well as labeling, packaging and pricing.

Members of the Le Moyne community and the general public will have a chance to suggest a name for the new beer.