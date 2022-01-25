Le Moyne College reacts to SAT exams going digital, getting shorter

(WSYR-TV) — Say goodbye to your Number 2 Pencils — the SAT exam will now be offered online starting in 2024 in the U.S. It will roll out internationally next year.

“As we make that move, here’s what it means: much is staying the same. Same core knowledge and skills in reading, writing and math that the current SAT tests,” says Priscilla Rodriguez, vice president of College Readiness Assessments at the New York City-based College Board, which administers the SAT.

Students will be able to take the test on their tablet or laptop. However, they will still be required to take the exam at a monitored site or in school. Students who do not have a personal tablet or laptop will be provided with one for the exam.

“The test is going to be shorter, about two hours compared to three. Long reading passages are going to be much shorter, giving students a broader range of opportunities to show what they know,” says Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says math problems will be less wordy and students will be able to use their calculator throughout the entire math portion of the exam. Students will also receive their SAT scores much faster. Scores will be provided within days, not weeks.

The decision to move the exam to a digital format comes as more colleges and universities are becoming SAT optional, like Le Moyne College.

“We think its worked well for our applicants and again I think it’s just an unnecessary barrier for some of our students to complete their applications,” says Tim Lee, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Le Moyne College.

Le Moyne says in 2021, the college had fewer students submit their SAT scores compared to previous years, with a majority of it having to do with the ongoing pandemic.

Lee added, “If students take the exam and they use it and they submit it, we will use it if it helps a student. But we’re not going to mandate it.”