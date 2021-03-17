Le Moyne College releases Fall 2021 plan

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Le Moyne College announced Wednesday it is planning a return to in-person undergraduate classes and activities for students in the fall 2021 semester.

“While this plan depends upon public health conditions later in 2021, we are hopeful that the fall semester will mark a return to the Le Moyne we know and love,” said Le Moyne President Linda LeMura. “The College’s response to the pandemic over the past year has been amazing. This past fall we were one of the very few colleges and universities in New York state that was able to stay open without interruption or pausing our operations. This spring semester, we are following a similar path, which includes comprehensive public health interventions and a strict testing protocol. We are grateful that we have had a very low positivity rate.”

The college said that as of Tuesday it had performed 17,000 COVID tests on students since the start of the spring semester, and has had only 21 positive tests. The college says its seven-day rolling average positivity rate is just 0.03%.

College President LeMura praised the students for their responsibility, “Our Jesuit values call upon us to be women and men for and with others, and our students are living this value every day of this pandemic.”

Le Moyne says if public health conditions and regulations permit it plans to offer a more traditional college experience in the fall that includes “…in-person undergraduate classes, lectures, performances, student and club activities, and sporting events. Graduate classes will continue to be offered in a range of formats depending upon on the degree program.”