Le Moyne College requiring students to receive COVID-19 booster before spring 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Le Moyne College will require all graduate and undergraduate students to get the COVID-19 vaccination booster shot before the 2022 Spring semester.

People are eligible to receive a booster shot for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine six months after their 2nd dose and two months after the first dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

According to Le Moyne’s website, “all eligible Physician Assistant Studies students should receive their booster vaccination before Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. All eligible graduate and undergraduate students should receive their booster vaccination by Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Students not eligible due to the date of their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or first dose of Johnson and Johnson must receive their booster vaccination as soon as they are eligible.”

Le Moyne is encouraging all students exempt from the COVID-19 vaccine in the fall semester to get vaccinated.

“We have always placed the health and safety of our students above everything else, and this mandate does just that,” said Le Moyne President Linda LeMura.

The college will create an online tool for students to submit documentation of COVID-19 booster vaccination and flu shot.

All New York state mass vaccination sites are now welcoming walk-ins without appointments, including the New York Fairgrounds site. You can register for other sites in New York here and register for vaccines for all states at this CDC link.