Le Moyne college students deliver meals to frontline workers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Two freshmen from Le Moyne College delivered meals to 50 workers at Upstate University Hospital on Thursday.

Shabani Asmani and Celestin Waso are interns at the North Side Learning Center, which provides education and services to refugees and immigrants. The learning center raised $1,000 to deliver meals to frontline workers at St. Joseph’s and SUNY Upstate. Asmani and Waso are hoping to pursue a career in the medical field, and they want healthcare workers to know they’re appreciated. “Make them feel like they have support from the community, and from other people in the community and to keep working hard in order to save lives,” said Asmani.

Sinbad Middle Eastern Restaurant in Syracuse prepared the food for the workers. Both Asmani and Waso hope this will bring the workers joy. “We thank them so much for their work and dedication, putting their lives at risk in order to save lives, we thank so much,” said Asmani.