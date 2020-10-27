Le Moyne College teams with Hack Upstate to offer underserved a chance at ‘Careers in Code’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a partnership aimed at helping two problems in Central New York: Filling tech jobs and helping the underserved population find a pathway out of poverty.

Le Moyne College is helping Hack Upstate fill its next cohort in “Careers in Code.”

Careers in Code is a coding boot camp that teaches computer programming to women and minorities to help combat poverty in Central NY.

It provides students with the technical skills they need to obtain internships and entry-level software development jobs with local employers after 24 weeks of instruction.

“Anyone can learn to code and it’s never too late,” says Hack Upstate Partner Jesse Peplinski.

He says coding can be used in everything from creating apps to Zoom programs, websites and so much more. And he says there are definitely job opportunities in Central New Yorker.

“We survey local employers to find out what their needs are, so we hop on the call and say what are you guys hiring for, what are your immediate opening positions that you need to fill,” Peplinski tells NewsChannel 9.

The Le Moyne College “Erie 21” program is designed to help the underserved in our community and is lending a hand filling the next class of Careers of Code.

“So, we’re looking at veterans, immigrants, refugees, the underemployed and unemployed whether that’s due to COVID or any other range of circumstances,” says Erie 21 Director Amanda Miles.

Peplinski adds, “Central New York, employers in particular, are really desperate for tech talent. They simply have job positions that they cannot fill because the regional talent pool is not large enough.”

People can sign up for the waitlist now and the admissions process will open in the coming weeks.

The program is actively looking for instructors and teaching assistants, partners and employers, and guest speakers.

The coding program really stems from Syracuse Surge, a plan by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to grow the tech economy in the city; in part by extending opportunities into neighborhoods often overlooked.

“There is an urgent need on behalf of local employers and members of the community to build up this workforce and develop skilled workers to fill jobs in this region and keep people here in Syracuse,” Miles tells NewsChannel 9.

Le Moyne has developed certificate programs that will complement the work Hack Upstate is doing with Careers in Code.

Enrollment in the Undergraduate Certificate programs is not open yet, but you can learn more about them by emailing ERIE21@lemoyne.edu or clicking here.

