Le Moyne College’s president laced up and hit the ice with students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Le Moyne College offered students the chance to enjoy the outdoors Wednesday evening on the school’s new ice rink.

Le Moyne’s President, Linda LeMura, laced up and took to the ice with students at the school’s “Skate with the President” event.

LeMura said that the event gave students the opportunity to get some exercise and fresh air and that the students absolutely loved it.

