Le Moyne delays start of spring semester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–Following the announcement earlier this week by Syracuse University and SUNY ESF, Le Moyne College announced Wednesday that it too would delay the start of the spring semester until February 8.

In a post on the college’s website, acting college president Joseph Marina, S.J. said he and other campus leaders took into account the strong desire by students for in-person learning. “Unfortunately, though, based on the current situation, as well as projections made by health experts, we believe it is prudent to delay the start of the spring semester by two weeks to provide an environment that is as safe as possible for all members of the campus community.”

Marina said students living on campus will receive an email telling them how to request a time for arrival and move in prior to the start of classes.

The delay in the start of the semester means classes will run through May 17 and final exams will conclude on May 25. At this point there is no plan for a mid-semester break, and no decision has been made on a date or venue for commencement.

All students will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival and prior to the start of classes.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel