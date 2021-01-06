Le Moyne delays start of spring semester

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
LeMoyne College logo_-3748663098505150081

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–Following the announcement earlier this week by Syracuse University and SUNY ESF, Le Moyne College announced Wednesday that it too would delay the start of the spring semester until February 8.

In a post on the college’s website, acting college president Joseph Marina, S.J. said he and other campus leaders took into account the strong desire by students for in-person learning. “Unfortunately, though, based on the current situation, as well as projections made by health experts, we believe it is prudent to delay the start of the spring semester by two weeks to provide an environment that is as safe as possible for all members of the campus community.”

Marina said students living on campus will receive an email telling them how to request a time for arrival and move in prior to the start of classes.

The delay in the start of the semester means classes will run through May 17 and final exams will conclude on May 25. At this point there is no plan for a mid-semester break, and no decision has been made on a date or venue for commencement.

All students will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival and prior to the start of classes.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected