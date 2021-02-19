Le Moyne releases plans for commencement ceremonies for classes of 2020, 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After commencement ceremonies had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Le Moyne has announced its plans for celebrating the class of 2020 this spring.

A 2020 undergraduate ceremony is planned for Saturday, May 22. Graduate classes of 2020 and 2021 will celebrate their achievements on Thursday, May 27. And the 2021 undergraduate class will walk the stage to receive their diplomas on Friday, May 28.

“One of the most difficult decisions over the past 10 months was the postponement of the 2020 commencement ceremonies,” said Le Moyne President Linda LeMura. “With that in mind, we are hopeful that we will be able hold ceremonies in May on the dates that were selected. While that is fully our intent at this time we know that, like so many other things, factors outside the College’s control, such as county or state restrictions on the size of gatherings, could impact this decision.”

The college says dates have been selected as early as possible so students and families can plan but due to the ever-changing pandemic, dates could be altered. If dates need to be changed due to new restrictions, the college says it will communicate those changes with as much advance notice as possible.

There are still several unknowns about the ceremonies.

Location – The College is reviewing several options both on- and off-campus.

Number of ceremonies and audience size – This will be impacted by the maximum number of people who are allowed in venues under state regulations. For example, if the size of the ceremony is capped at 150 people as it currently stands, several ceremonies would need to be held to allow all students to commence.

Format – It is anticipated that the ceremonies will be a combination of in-person with a livestream of the event available.

If necessary, Le Moyne says it will explore other options, but is hopeful for in-person ceremonies. Final decisions on commencement details will be made around April 1.