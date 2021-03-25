Le Moyne students calling for change after three suicides in 18 months

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the last 18 months, Le Moyne College has lost three students to suicide. One of those deaths happened this past weekend. Now, students are pushing the administration to do more when it comes to mental health on campus.

They’ve created a petition that now has thousands of signatures, with one demand asking for changes to the Wellness Center. It’s not open past 4 p.m. on weekdays and it’s closed on the weekends. Students are pushing for those hours to be extended and for more therapists, both of which the administration is working on right now.

The center is also starting to make the switch back to in-person visits, as all three therapists are vaccinated and COVID cases are low on campus.

These concerns have been expressed at a series of forums on mental health happening on campus over the past week. More than 100 students were at those forums, each lasting hours.

Though the administration says there are plenty of resources for students, they admit they need to do more when it comes to letting students know how to get help and how to help each other.

“Particularly some of our young male students, I think there’s still a lot of cultural stigma to admit that I’m hurting, I’m vulnerable, I need help. And we need to do a better job at helping the culture on our campus to help everyone know that it’s okay to ask for help, it’s okay to not be okay,” said Anne Kearney LCSW-R, Interim Associate Provost for Student Development.

One thing many students may not know is that there is a 24/7 on-call therapist. They can call security or their area director or get in touch with them.

The National Suicide Helpline is also available 24/7 by calling 800-273-8255 or online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.