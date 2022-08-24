(WSYR-TV) — While many of us are paying back student loans, others are just starting their college career!

Le Moyne College and Syracuse University welcome new students this week and move-in day was a bit more normal this year.

“I think getting to just meet everybody and calling out their names and letting them know that they’re like welcome,” said Emily Wescott senior at Le Moyne college.

She’s no stranger when it comes to getting new students to feel comfortable with their new college environment.

“So this year we actually get to help them pick stuff up and you can tell that the families are actually grateful that we get to help physically actually move in rather than just be there supporting them verbally,” Wescott said.

For the last couple of years, they couldn’t even touch bins or suitcases because of the pandemic, so getting back into the swing of things, is like a breath of fresh air.

“The ability to see our students smile makes my heart sing with joy, I cannot wait to get to know them in ways that I could not get to know them in the past because of various policies or because they had to wear masks,” said President of Le Moyne College Linda LeMura.

Unloading vehicles and showing new students the way to their dorm is just the beginning of success.

“They feel welcome and they feel like they’ve got people who are there for them and they don’t know any of us but hopefully they see us when they need help in the future, they’ll recognize us and feel comfortable coming up and talking to us,” Wescott continued.

Helping to get students off on the right foot just in time for classes to begin on Monday for both Syracuse University and Le Moyne College.