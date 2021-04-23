Le Moyne to require all students to be vaccinated when they return in the fall

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Le Moyne College announced Friday that they will require all undergraduate and graduate students to have the COVID-19 vaccine by the opening of the fall 2021 semester.

Exemptions based on medical and religious reasons will be accomodated, but the school expects a majority of students on campus to be vaccinated.

“Our primary goal is the health and safety of our students, and we look forward to welcoming both new and returning students to an on-campus experience that is academically challenging and personally fulfilling,” said Le Moyne President Linda LeMura. “By requiring the vaccine, we will make great strides toward meeting this goal.”

The school announced that a decision on whether faculty, administrators, and staff will be required to be vaccinated is forthcoming. The College strongly encourages all employees to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

A more detailed plan for the fall semester will be released over the summer.