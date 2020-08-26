Le Moyne’s new internship will help local governments, nonprofits, and small businesses while students get career experience

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Le Moyne College has launched a new internship program that works with local government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and small businesses to address their most immediate needs.

The Le Moyne Community Internship Initiative (LCII) was launched to help in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is designed to provide meaningful service leadership opportunities for students and keep them positively engaged within the community.

“We asked ourselves how the College could increase engagement in meaningful ways given that so many organizations have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. Many non-profits and small businesses, in particular, have struggled so we are ready to lend them a hand,” said Meredith Tornabene, director of the Office of Career Advising and Development at Le Moyne. “They are serving the community, they are meeting people who run our local businesses, they are meeting people in nonprofits, so right away from the moment they step on campus they realize they are a part of the community in which we are.”

“Hundreds of local organizations already know the value of having a Le Moyne student on their team,” said Le Moyne President Linda LeMura. “This initiative will expand and deepen these partnerships to help our community, particularly during these challenging times. It will also allow students to explore potential career paths and engage with the community in a meaningful way, which is a vital component of our Jesuit mission.”

The City of Syracuse and Onondaga County announced on Wednesday that it will partner with Le Moyne on the initiative. Students in the program could become involved with policy research, data analysis, and social media and marketing activities.

“Le Moyne students are a tremendous asset to the City. As we welcome new and returning students to Syracuse this summer, they have the ability to make an even greater positive impact on our community. All we need to do is ask,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “City government already benefits from the talents of young people from Le Moyne. With LCII, we will be able to take on new challenges and better serve city residents.”

County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “As a Le Moyne graduate, I know firsthand the value of a Le Moyne education. As county executive, I know the value the College’s interns can bring to our public and private partners Onondaga County is proud to support this program which is more important than ever during these challenging times.”

In the coming weeks, the college will be reaching out to other local governments, nonprofits, and small businesses to offer assistance. “We will leverage existing relationships to develop new ways to engage with them,” Tornabene said. “The LCII will provide opportunities for students in their first and second year to explore career options and make a difference in our community without having to leave campus.”

To learn more about the program or discuss a need your organization may have, contact the Le Moyne’s Office of Career Advising and Development at careers@lemoyne.edu.