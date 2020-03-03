Leaders at St. Joseph’s Hospital feel they’re ready if the first local case of the novel coronavirus comes in

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, the Onondaga County Executive will share with the public the planning and preparing being done if a case of the novel coronavirus comes to Central New York.

On Tuesday, County Executive Ryan McMahon was in Washington, D.C. for a meeting at the White House about how local communities are responding to COVID-19.

At the same time, the deputy county executive and Onondaga County health commissioner held a meeting with emergency responders and hospital leaders.

Part of that meeting was Pearl Lavalette, the manager of infection prevention and control for St. Joseph’s Health, which includes the hospital in Downtown Syracuse and more than 800 doctors across the region.

Across all those locations, not one patient has shown enough symptoms to be tested for COVID-19. When that day comes, Lavalette is confident her facilities are prepared.

For people who wake up feeling sick, Lavalette wants them to prioritize not only protecting themselves, but protecting others. That means staying home from school or work, instead of toughing it out.

She says that people who feel they’re in a medical emergency shouldn’t be afraid to go to the emergency room, but people who feel well enough should call their doctor in advance.

From there, she says doctors are trained to ask specific questions, based on CDC guidelines, about travel history and if the patient knows anyone who’s been tested.

Lavalette says, “If they present signs or symptoms and fit that case definition of someone we should be concerned about as a possible coronavirus case, we isolate immediately.”

St. Joseph’s Hospital has negative pressure isolation rooms, often used for tuberculosis or sever shingles, but can also help contain people with coronavirus.

The hospital is preparing to conduct drills so everyone on the team is prepared for a possible case and how to proceed.

